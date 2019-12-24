FIT's 2019 Future of Fashion show

Video
24 Dec 2019
The best work of Fashion Institute of Technology's bachelor of art fashion design are presented in the Future of Fashion awards. The graduating students present their designs every spring in a professional runway show. Watch the video to see 2019's Future of Fashion Show and winners.
Source: Video by FIT, YouTube
