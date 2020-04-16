Video
Salvatore Ferragamo - a year in sustainability
By FashionUnited
1 hour ago
The Italian house Salvatore Ferragamo created a video to summarize what were the actions taken in 2019 towards sustainability. The brand is part of the Fashion Pact, which goal is to help reduce global warming, restore biodiversity and eliminate single-use plastics; and they have been committed to sustainability since 2014, publishing every year a Corporate Sustainability Report under the Global Reporting Initiative.