Versace challenges young talents stuck at home: Squalo by Uros Mihic

During the unpresidented time of crisis, most of use are stuck at home. This is why Versace will be presenting a series featuring the projects created by up-and-coming artists. In keeping with the brand’s efforts to support emerging talents and young these sculptors, designers and animators create an art piece inspired by Versace's sneaker collection.

The brand writes on it's YouTube channel: "We hope you find some respite in the artistic vision of these talented individuals. During these challenging times, it’s important to stay creative and inspired at home."