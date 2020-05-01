Video: CR Runway with amfAR Against COVID-19: Fashion Unites

Witness the world’s first virtual fashion show produced by the legendary Carine Roitfeld and CR Runway for Fashion Unites to support the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19.

This 30-minute streaming event will feature fashion-world celebrities from around the globe. The fashion show will be styled from the wardrobe of each top model by Carine Roitfeld and her team. Derek Blasberg, YouTube’s Head of Fashion and Beauty, will host the global event as the industry’s most powerful names come together to bring an uplifting moment for everyone doing their part to stay home and to combat COVID-19.

View the event on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM Los Angeles / 4:00 PM New York / 9:00 PM London / 10:00 PM Paris.

For a front row seat, please visit the CRRunwayXamfAR website. We invite you to support by simply staying home and enjoying the show.