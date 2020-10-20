Video: Fashion for Good discusses new report with local experts

Fashion for Good is joined in conversation with Indian fashion experts Naresh Tyagi - CSO, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited (ABFRL), Arjun Bajwa and Vaishali Kulkarni - Co-founders, KB cols, Abhishek Bansal - Head of Sustainability, Arvind Mills and Amit Gautam - Founder, Textile Genesis. Together with the speakers, Fashion for Good and Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF) hosted a webinar to discuss hot topics from the recent 'The State of Circular Innovation in the Indian Fashion and Textile Industries' report. Listen to the 65-minute conversation below.

Image and video: Fashion for Good via YouTube