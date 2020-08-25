Video: FIT and Human Rights Campaign host a virtual fashion trivia night

  • Home
By FashionUnited

32 minutes ago

Together with the Human Rights Campaign, the FIT Foundation created a virtual trivia game all about the fashion industry, pop culture and the LGBTQ+ movement. Hosted by Derek Blasberg, participants have 20 seconds to answer multiple choice questions from guest questionnaires via a link provided. Watch the video to see how many questions you can answer in FIT's "Great Fashion Trivia Night".

Source: FIT via YouTube