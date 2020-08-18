  • Home
Video: How to stitch JW Anderson's signature cardigan

By FashionUnited

6 minutes ago

JW Anderson's Senior Knitwear Designer takes us through the inspiration, steps and actual knitting of the brand's color block patchwork cardigan. Inspired by children's toys the cardican is made with playful colors and checkerboard stitching design. This 10-minute video takes viewers through the stitching of individual squares and how to put them together for the finishing touch.

Source: JW Anderson, via YouTube