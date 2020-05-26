Video
Video: Is circular fashion the ultimate answer to current fashion practices?
By FashionUnited
44 minutes ago
Video-podcast 'Act to make an impact' is a series highlighting positive changes being made to the fashion industry. Titled "Is circular fashion the ultimate answer to the current failing fashion system?", this edition is the 4th in the series.
The series invites people who are in the position to make changes in fashion from consumer to government regulators to make necessary steps towards a change in the industry.
Source: Chanel Trapman. small