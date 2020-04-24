Video
Video: Is this the end of mass consumption? Fashion Revolution asks experts
By FashionUnited
23 minutes ago
Fashion Revolution hosted a live panel discussion titled "Fashion Question Time" featuring five fashion professionals and hosted by Baroness Lola Young of Hornsey. The panel discussion occuring during Fashion Revolution Week, allows experts to debate what the future looks like for the fashion industry. The theme of this year's discussion: Mass Consumption: the end of an era?
Source: Fashion Revolution, via YouTube