Video: Opportunities AI offers the future of fashion

During its recent event "Innovation Fest" Fashion for Good hosted a panel discussion exploring how AI and virtual reality will change the fashion industry. During this 20-minute conversation between Adrianna Hopenbrouwer-Pereira, Ryan Howell, and Janosch Amstutz, the three discuss the role VR, AI, and AR will play in fashion, and how brands can consider applying it to their current business plans.

Source: Fashion for Good, via YouTube