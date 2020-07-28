Video: The rise and fall of the American mall

The first shopping mall was built in 1956 and ever since has been a symbol of Americana. Following the first mall, Southland, thousands began to pop up all over the country and shaped America's retail landscape. In recent years, however, shopping malls have lost their popularity and are rapidly shedding value. What went wrong? How did shopping malls go from being an American staple to just a memory? Business Insider takes a look to find out."

Source: Business Insider, via YouTube