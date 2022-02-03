Video: Versace FW22 collection

In this video, Italian luxury fashion house Versace has presented its FW22 collection.

Donatella Versace said in a statement: "This collection introduces Versace Men’s 2.0. Launching this new chapter on the second day of the second month in 2022 feels right.

"It represents the next step forward, not focusing on the singular but on multiplicity, progression, and diversity—exactly what I see valued by the new generation and the way they express their masculinity in so many refreshing ways. This collection embraces that by looking not at the Versace Man but to the Versace Men."

Watch the video below:

Video: Versace via YouTube

Photo credit: Courtesy of Versace