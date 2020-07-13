Video
Video: Viktor&Rolf Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2020
Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2020 concluded last week, but not without the presentation of Dutch design duo Viktor& Rolf. Although it could not host a physical runway, the fashion house made the most of the digital week with its 5 minute long presentation of the haute couture collection. The looks which were "inspired by coronavirus" feature the house's signature bright colors and unique silhouettes.
Source: Viktor&Rolf, via YouTube