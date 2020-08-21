Video
Video: Why the Hype over the celebrity favorite Goyard bag?
By FashionUnited
1 hour ago
The Goyard handbag: beloved by royalty, celebrities and fashionistas around the world with personalities including Kanye West, Meghan Markle and more. The label, well known for detail crafted pieces, is extremely exclusive about which luxury retailers are able to carry and sell its products. Unavailable online and almost impossible to purchase, Hypebeast explores this mysterious and elusive accessory.
Source: Hypebeast via YouTube