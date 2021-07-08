Women’s Fashion Trendbook SS22 by Peclers Paris

This season takes its inspiration from fundamentals to escape the ephemeral and develop a more thought-out fashion. References, from the tangible and concrete to “beautiful basics”, will be our essentials for a long time to come. This fashion meets the sensual strictness of an elegance that, though anchored in reality, has more novelty, opulence, and warmth to sublimate femininity in all its forms: assertive, glamorous, and sexy or else more romantic and soft. To give a more unique style to these tailoring fundamentals, we draw inspiration from archives by reinventing iconic couture and vintage pieces. As an alternative to this very urban fashion, a new, modern, casual chic proves that we can be delicate and outdoorsy at the same time.

Find more trend insights from Peclers Paris here.

Video source: Peclers Paris

Photo credit: Peclers Paris