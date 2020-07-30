Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana announces the results of the 1st Milano Digital Fashion Week, just closed.

The new Milano Digital Fashion Week platform - milanofashionweek.cameramoda.it - directly generated 300,000 views and totalized 15,100,000 plays in the streaming channel alone. Thanks to CNMI’s streaming partners (The New York Times, Kommersant Publishing House, Tencent Video, The Asahi Shimbun) the content of the Milano Digital Fashion Week was amplified worldwide, simultaneously covering all the time-zones.

According to analysis by DMR Group, the first Milano Digital Fashion Week reached 105,592,409 users via social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Weibo) with an engagement of 2,013,702, thus achieving an Earned Media Value (web and social media) of €6,244,315, which is 58% of the total EMV of the Digital Fashion Weeks (€10,749,970), thanks in part to the involvement of the brands that took part in the event.

“We are very satisfied with the result of the first Milano Digital Fashion Week,” commented CNMI president Carlo Capasa. “We’ve achieved these extraordinary figures thanks to the incredible team work put in by our members who played an active role in this project, which they firmly believed in right from the start. Now more than ever our brands are united. I’ve always insisted that “in unity there’s strength“ and these figures bear us out. The success of this July event gives us a big boost for the upcoming Fashion Week in September.”