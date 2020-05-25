Business
Introducing the ALDO x Rocky Barnes Endless Summer Collection
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club
7 minutes ago
Today at 5pm GMT the brand is ALDO x Rocky Barnes Endless Summer Collection. We've partnered with content creator, entrepreneur and Rocky Barnes a collection that perfectly embodies her California girl aesthetic.
The assortment of sandals and accessories combine retro and minimalist silhouettes, while hints of textured materials are threaded throughout and a vibrant colour palette reminiscent of the Italian seaside round out the collection.
Sneak peek below and you can view the official lookbook here.
