Jeckerson: C&S keeps up with production and distribution of the brand collections

“No changes in sight for the Jeckerson lines, which continue to be regularly produced and distributed across retailers”, states the C&S group. The company, which has been manufacturing garments for the brand for over 15 years, is Jeckerson’s official licensee both in Italy and Europe.

Umbertide (Perugia), Italy – Nothing will be changing for Jeckerson, despite the latest developments on the attempt to file a company voluntary agreement which was turned down. C&S, leading player in the production and distribution of fashion apparel, is the leading licensee of the Jeckerson brand in Italy and Europe for this and coming seasons, and confirms that there will not be any repercussions on the production and distribution of the Jeckerson garments.

“What ties us to Jeckerson is a history of excellence which began long ago” claims C&S group. “We have been taking care of their collections for more than 15 years, even before we became the brand’s licensee. Today as then, our commitment is to give value to the heritage of quality and style that has always characterized the brand”.

This guarantee of continuity, for such a historic and iconic brand, is an added value for the entire fashion world, an achievement that was made possible also thanks to Gian Maria Argentini, Jeckerson’s CEO, who lent his support already in the phase preceding the attempted agreement. By reaffirming its position, C&S provides further proof of its role as apparel’s reference point, due to a unique approach, oriented toward sustainability and the Made in Italy supply chain.