New start for the exhibition industry in Germany succeeded

Twelve fairs successfully held in September.

After a standstill of almost six months due to COVID-19 pandemic, major real exhibitions were held in Germany again in September. A total of twelve shows took place without any problems and with good success. These included public fairs with international and regional appeal as well as trade fairs with regional to national catchment areas and international participation.

Around 180,000 visitors documented the strong interest in the twelve exhibitions in the first month after the new start. As expected, they did not reach the exhibitor and visitor numbers of the previous events, partly due to the limitation of visitor numbers as a result of the regulations of the German federal states, travel restrictions and the strongly deteriorated economic situation. Nevertheless, many exhibitors and visitors were satisfied with the results and reported some surprisingly good business and contacts. Jörn Holtmeier, Managing Director of AUMA - Association of the German Trade Fair Industry: “These are encouraging signals for the other trade fairs planned for this year. Many exhibitors and visitors have been waiting for the new start to get their business going again. The road to normality is long, but we are making progress”.

Exhibitors and visitors consistently accepted the prescribed hygiene and distance rules. It was confirmed that the situation at an exhibition is comparable to many everyday situations, such as that in a shopping centre, which reflects the basic structure of an exhibition hall.

Author: AUMA

Photo Credit: AUMA