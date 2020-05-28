Next JIAM OSAKA to be held in 2022

The Japan Sewing Machinery Manufacturers Association (JASMA) has announced new event dates for JIAM OSAKA – the Japan International Apparel Machinery & Textile Industry Trade Show. The next event will be held from 30 November – 3 December 2022 at the usual venue – INTEX OSAKA. The 2020 edition of JIAM OSAKA, which was originally scheduled in May, was postponed due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Mr Shigemi Mima, Chairman of the JIAM 2022 OSAKA Executive Committee said: "Following the Japanese government’s decision to extend the state of emergency nationwide, we had to reschedule the event to 2022, when the situation should be stabilised for our participants to join. We hope that this news, and the prospects of a successful JIAM event in 2022, will inject some optimism into the sewing industry – especially under the current situation."