Pomelo Joins Fashion Industry's Fight Against Coronavirus

Launches Pomelo Cares, a multi-pronged initiative to support the community and frontline medical sector

As part of the effort, Pomelo will begin producing antibacterial fabric masks, with all profit donated to partner healthcare organisations in Thailand and Singapore to purchase medical supplies

Pomelo will also be rolling out features to donate funds or masks directly to partner health organisations in Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia, as well as social campaigns and livestream sessions to educate consumers on social responsibility

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomelo, Asia's leading omnichannel fashion brand, joins the fashion industry's fight against the coronavirus by launching Pomelo Cares, a multi-pronged initiative to support the community and frontline medical sector, as well as educate and encourage the community to practice social distancing. As part of this effort, Pomelo will be rolling out a variety of measures over the coming months to support organisations and charities leading COVID-19 relief efforts in Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia.

From 4 April 2020, Pomelo shoppers will be able to purchase anti-bacterial fabric masks for SGD 9 per pack of 3, with 100 per cent of profits from each purchase going towards crucial medical supplies for partner health organisations, including The Thai Red Cross, and Singapore Red Cross Society. Pomelo has also begun producing additional masks, with its design and production teams taking fabrics for apparel to create these antibacterial masks. As part of this initiative, Pomelo will also be donating 40,000 surgical masks to The Thai Red Cross, with plans to donate more over the next few months.

"This is a difficult time for all of us and we at Pomelo are in this together with the communities we serve. We want to do our part to help spread the message of the importance of social distancing and giving back in this time of need." said David Jou, CEO of Pomelo. "The coronavirus situation will evolve and we will continue to do our part to mitigate its spread, as well as finding new ways to engage our community in this time of need."

The Pomelo community will also be able to donate funds to partner healthcare organisations, The Thai Red Cross, Singapore Red Cross Society, and Ikatan Dokter Indonesia (IDI - Indonesian Medical Association), through the Pomelo app, and will be able to keep track of their collective efforts on the Pomelo Cares campaign site (going live on 4 April 10am ICT), such as how much money in total has been raised for charity, as well as the value of medical supplies donated. Uplifting content from #PomeloGirlsAtHome, a social campaign aiming to spread positivity, unite the community, and encourage social responsibility, will be featured on the campaign site and as part of Pomelo's weekly livestream shows. The campaign will also focus on the importance of social distancing during this time, with content encouraging Pomelo customers and the wider community to stay at home and find new ways to come together. The brand will also be launching a feature on its app and website where customers can donate a pack of 15 surgical masks for partner healthcare organisations.

"While we're doing our part to support our community and the medical sector, it will take a collective response, involving all corners of the global community, to rise to this challenge," said David Jou. "All of us at Pomelo are confident that we'll pull through together, and are 100 per cent committed to playing our part in helping our community emerge stronger."

ABOUT POMELO:

Launched in 2013, Pomelo is a leading omnichannel fashion platform in Asia with a global mindset: on-trend, online, on-the-go. With an undisputable sense of style at an unparalleled price, Pomelo's ever-growing assortment continues to evolve with weekly new arrivals. Shipping is free on all orders and returns are completely free and available for 365 days.