MOMAD closes its February fair with clear commitment to international markets and the integration of accessories and footwear into the textile sector.

The exhibition, which was organised by IFEMA, was visited by 15,225 professionals during the event (from 6 to 8 February), and was attended by 800 exhibiting brands in IFEMA Halls 12 and 14.

To continue supporting the expansion the internationalisation of the brands exhibiting at the fair, at this edition 32% of the buyers came from outside Spain, from 64 different countries: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, France, Gambia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Equatorial Guinea, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Madagascar, Mali, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, Republic of Moldova, Netherlands, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam. Similarly, and with the focus on raising the international profile of the firms participating in MOMAD, the invited press programme was composed of journalists from Italy, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, France and Turkey, in addition to the national technical press programme.

In relation to digitalisation, as a response to one of the most important challenges facing the sector, MOMAD has continued to support Forum events, this time through the MOMAD 4.0 Forum by Correos. In this space, located in Hall 12, several proposals were presented during the three days of the fair relating to the success stories and possibilities offered by the digital strategies of industry companies.

In addition, the efforts by the fair's management organisation to expand the digital community and publicise its exhibiting brands on social networks has been reflected in, among other actions, the 'MOMAD Wardrobe' campaign, with the participation of influencers María Pintado and Juan Yanes, who have an Instagram community of more than 200,000 followers.

The Momad Catwalk fashion show also held an extensive and successful programme of parades, as well as a series of training activities, workshops and other events. All of them were very well attended.

The next MOMAD will take place from 3 to 5 September 2020 at IFEMA in Halls 12 and 14. Would it be possible to register this international trade fair at your calendar.