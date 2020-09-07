Hi All,

We are excited to share a first look at Champion’s latest collaboration with global fashion retailer, Mr Porter. The 14 piece capsule collection is a fresh new take on Champion’s signature Reverse Weave pieces.

The range celebrates a minimal and understated colour palette, pastel hues and subtle tie dye prints, adding a fresh, new dimension to the Champion RW classics that we all know and love.

Champion remains the number one premium athleisure destination and their signature Reverse Weave continues to be the foundation of every release. Of course, this latest partnership is no different. Original designs are elevated with playful prints, confirming that tie dye is a dominant trend for 2020, adding another necessity to your wardrobe.

This is an exciting new partnership and one that should not be missed!

The Champion X Mr Porter collection is available to purchase at www.mrporter.com.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Donovan – terry.donovan@hanes.com

Grace Gamble – grace.gamble@hanes.com

About Champion:

Champion’s distinct brand image, which dates back to 1919, is defined by an American athletic heritage and a reputation for providing innovative and durable products. This is epitomized by the classic Reverse Weave sweatshirt that since its introduction in 1934 has helped to establish Champion globally as the definitive and original Sweatshirt Brand.

Visit Champion online here - https://www.championstore.com/en

Instagram - @championEurope

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ChampionEuropeOfficial/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/championeuuk?lang=en

About Mr Porter :

Since launching in February 2011, MR PORTER has established itself as the world’s leading, award-winning online destination for men’s style, with an unparalleled product offering from the best menswear and luxury brands, including categories that range from fine watches and lifestyle through to own labels Mr P. and Kingsman.

MR PORTER produces unmatched digital and printed content across its shoppable online magazine, The Journal, and its bi-monthly newspaper, The MR PORTER Post. In 2019, MR PORTER founded MR PORTER Health In Mind, a content and fundraising initiative in partnership with Movember, developed to raise awareness around men’s mental and physical health.

MR PORTER offers express worldwide shipping to more than 180 countries, including same-day delivery to New York, London and Milan, while providing a seamless shopping experience across mobile, tablet and desktop, with easy returns and multi-lingual customer care and personal-shopping teams who are available 24/7 , 365 days a year.

MR PORTER is a part of the YOOX NET-A-PORTER Group – the world leader in online luxury and fashion that comprises a complete luxury retail ecosystem. The Group sells directly to customers globally through its own family of multi-brand online shops NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX and THE OUTNET. The Group’s Online Flagship Stores division partners with many leading luxury brands to power their own e-commerce destinations. The Group has more than 4.3 million high-spending active customers globally. As pioneers in bringing together the realms of technology and luxury, YOOX NET-A-PORTER satisfies the most discerning clientele with expertly curated products from the best luxury brands, personalised end-to-end service, the latest technology and inspiring content, all shaped by 20 years of insights into the modern luxury shopper.

For more information about MR PORTER and the YOOX NET-A-PORTER Group, visit www.mrporter.com and www.ynap.com

Instagram: @mrporterlive / Facebook: mrporterlive / Twitter: @MRPORTERLIVE / Wechat: MRPORTERLIVE / YouTube: MRPORTER

Please find product imagery in the link below –