Chapter 2 welcomes BOBBLEHAUS to the family

BOBBLEHAUS is a New York-based, genderless, sustainably made brand dedicated to expressing its inner absurdities through thoughtfully designed products and community building. The eccentric brand is co-founded by CEO Ophelia Chen and creative director Abi Lierheimer, two Chinese-American women who root their work in their multicultural backgrounds, unique identities, genderless style, and mission to build positive connections through fashion. The idea is the encourage, inspire, and to give back to their community through Bobblehaus. The business and design model are built on the pillars of sustainability, transparency, diversity, and fun.

Merging their Eastern heritage with Western style like structured suiting and streetwear influences, BOBBLEHAUS encourages the world to see the beauty in opposites. From multicultural to multisensory, Ophelia and Abi aim to build the community they craved at a younger age. A community they still crave now. Launching alongside their BOBBLEHAUS collection was BOBBLEBLOGS – an ongoing journal of diverse young creatives from across the globe, sharing their experiences and inspirations across art, music, fashion, entertainment, and people.

Born and raised in Shanghai, and moving to Missouri at age 13, Ophelia is a graduate of the Olin Business School at Washington University and worked at the buying department at Bloomingdale’s prior to co-founding and launching BOBBLEHAUS. Abi grew up in Colorado and studied womenswear design at the Savannah College of Art and Design. She previously held design positions at Coach, Champion, and most recently KITH, before leaving to work on BOBBLEHAUS full-time.

BOBBLEHAUS released its debut collection – COLLECTION 01 – in May 2020 with a range of embroidered sweatsuits, printed ripstop nylon sets, structural Tencel sets, utility-inspired outerwear and shirting, and premium plaid suiting, all across a mix of neutral palettes of navy, khaki and grey, with loud hits of watermelon pink, orchid purple, and green tea. Color, movement, shape, and patterns are key throughout BOBBLEHAUS, from the clothing to the online and in-person experience.

The brand prioritizes using high-quality deadstock fabrics, certified recycled cotton, and certified Tencel fabrics sourced in Shanghai. Each garment is designed to withstand wear and tear for years to come. BOBBLEHAUS partners and collaborates with multidisciplinary design studios, musicians, artists, and philanthropists to create a community-based experience that takes inspiration from the new generation’s spirit.