CHARLES & KEITH FALL WINTER 2020 CAMPAIGN

For Fall Winter 2020, CHARLES & KEITH has launched its first-ever digital illustrated seasonal campaign. Comprising of visually compelling hyper-realistic illustrations, it explores the relationship between art and fashion, celebrates craftsmanship and embraces elegant utilitarianism. An ode to the world of minimalist design, the illustrations depict a range of carefully constructed indoor environments that are strikingly composed and rich in details.

This unique campaign includes a video and an interactive website that showcase the narrative and products in an unconventional way. With a focus on the artistic nature of fashion, this new CHARLES & KEITH collection offers an electric yet curated selection of stylish accessories would delight both trend-setters and classic-lovers.

About CHARLES & KEITH

Fashion entrepreneurs, Charles & Keith Wong founded CHARLES & KEITH in 1996 upon identifying the potential of footwear designs catered for eastern women. CHARLES & KEITH is the go-to fashion destination for stylish urbanites, recognized for its desirable fashion and curated collections of relevant designs. With women as the central focus, the brand has developed a full-fledged line of footwear, bags, eyewear, accessories and costume jewelry. Pushing forward four brand values: Experimental, Desirable, Curated and Modernity, the brand aims to celebrate women and inspire fashion and beauty every day. CHARLES & KEITH extends beyond brick-and-mortar with online shopping site CHARLESKEITH.COM, making the brand available through United States of America, Asia Pacific and Europe.