COS LAUNCHES CASHMERE COLLECTION USING TRACEABLE AND RECYCLED CASHMERE

COS is proud to partner with the Aid by Trade Foundation to pioneer a collection certified by The Good Cashmere Standard.

The Good Cashmere Standard signifies sustainably certified cashmere from farms where goats are treated responsibly, the environment is protected and the social, ecological, and economic living conditions of farmers and their families are respected.

As the increase in popularity of cashmere has led to issues with overgrazing and an increased risk of desertification, the Good Cashmere Standard focuses on the production of cashmere which is 100% traceable to inner Mongolia, China.

Alongside the Good Cashmere Standard garments, COS is launching an edit of pieces made using recycled cashmere from its own production process. Using offcuts from previously produced garments, the long, high-quality fibres are re-spun with virgin threads to create a new yarn, that is then used to create the designs. Repurposing cashmere from the brand’s existing production and supply chain is part of the ambition to close the loop, maximise circularity and minimise waste.

COS Head of Sustainability Francesca Lilley commented; “We are so excited to launch our traceable cashmere collection. At COS we believe it's crucial that we take responsibility for our full value chain and its impact. We are proud to share this with our customers and to be able to repurpose cashmere from our production process shows how much respect we have for this valuable resource.”

Tina Stridde, Managing Director of the Aid by Trade Foundation added: “We are delighted to be partnering with COS to create more sustainable cashmere garments using our newly created ‘The Good Cashmere Standard’. Together, in partnership with COS, we are committed to environmentally sustainable and socially responsible cashmere production.”

The edit of cashmere created using The Good Cashmere Standard yarns, and recycled cashmere is available in store and online at www.cosstores.com with new styles dropping throughout the Autumn/Winter season alongside the wider cashmere offering.

