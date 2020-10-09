EMBARGOED NEWS | Goodhood x E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Goodhood teams up with E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on a limited-edition capsule collection, which will be available from 15th October exclusively in store and via goodhoodstore.com.

The nostalgic collection features original watercolour illustrations commissioned by Goodhood based on scenes from the iconic film. The retro depictions appear across apparel, accessories and homeware, paying homage to Californian suburban style and the cultural milieu of the “E.T.” era.

"Perhaps the most influential film of our youth. We grew up in the ’80s and our perceptions of the American lifestyle, the clothing and culture were shaped by many of the scenes in the movie. We are so happy to revisit the film through our lens as we saw it when we were kids.” — Jo Sindle & Kyle Stewart, Co-Founders, Goodhood

About Goodhood

Started in 2007 Goodhood is an award winning multi brand retailer selling over 200 brands across menswear, womenswear, lifestyle and cosmetics. Our aim is to cultivate our unique vision of effortless lifestyle and redefine the idea of luxury living. Our curational buying ensures every product has a story and relevance to our ethos. We actively aim to create a culturally relevant experience influenced by the flow of culture rather than the trends of the fashion industry. Goodhood remains unique in its brand identity, its culture, its level of service and as a space men and women can both find the best of a worldwide curated selection of goods. www.goodhoodstore.com

About E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Journey back to the magic and adventure of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the beloved masterpiece from Academy Award®-winning director Steven Spielberg. Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton star in the unforgettable story of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find his way home. This astounding story is sure to thrill viewers of all ages again with its timeless message of trust, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship.

