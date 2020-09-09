Esprit’s autumn/winter 2020 collection

Esprit’s FW20 collection is focused around the concept of #Reconnect, with nature, loved ones and ourselves.

The womenswear and menswear styles revolve around high-quality materials, prints and sustainability, celebrating the return to modern essentials and comfort.

From casual to chic

For this collection, the focus is on layering knitwear, maxi dresses, leather items, hoodies and skirts with warm colours such as purple and burgundy to rose and wine red, for a casual chic look. Detailing includes lurex elements, modern tailoring, shimmer and sequins.

Sustainable knitwear

Knitwear and trousers made of organic cotton are seen as staples for the new season, produced by Esprit with wiser wash technology, which requires less than a cup of water for production.

Menswear

Styles such as sustainable outerwear with removable teddy fur lining, turtleneck shirts, long sleeves and corduroy trousers of neutral tones paired with print will be seen in Esprit’s collection for men.

FashionUnited gives and overview of the key fall trends for this season.