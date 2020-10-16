HUF BLENDS SKATEBOARDING AND STREET ART IN NEW HOLIDAY 2020 LOOKBOOK

Blending skateboarding and street art, the HUF Holiday 2020 collection lookbook is set against a skateable mural installation by graffiti artist and HUF brand ambassador, Remio, accompanied by a video featuring HUF team riders Dan Plunkett and Salomon Cardenas showcasing skateboarding as a true artform with a wallride over a collage-esque preview of the collection.

The Holiday 2020 collection is the final chapter of a year-long homage to HUF’s past, with nostalgic 90's skate culture reinterpreted into modern designs that offer a fresh look into the future. A seasonal-appropriate color palette—including brick burgundy, French navy, gold, and camel tan—meet winter-ready fabrics across key styles and casual fits. The matching Polarys Jacket & Pant are made of super-warm tie-dyed polar fleece, while the Glacier Puffer Jacket, in soft-touch micro ripstop nylon, is insulated for heavy weather as a nod to HUF’s international reach.

New takes on heritage skate include the Sanford Long Sleeve Flannel in classic shadow plaid, the striped Bedford Knit Shirt, and the color-blocked Pops Herringbone Bucket Hat. Retro sportswear staples are reimagined in the mesh Fulton Hockey Jersey, Yorke Rugby shirt, and heavyweight Hartford Pullover Hoodie.

The HUF Holiday 2020 collection drops this Thursday, October 15th, at the brand’s flagship stores and online shop .

Shot by Asato Iida

Shot and Edited by Daniel Pappas

About HUF

Founded in 2002 by professional skateboarder Keith Hufnagel, HUF is a Los Angeles based manufacturer of premium footwear and apparel designed for contemporary skate and lifestyle. Inspired by Keith’s unique experiences traveling the globe as a skateboarder—and represented by a world-renowned skate team & group of ambassadors—the clean, classic brand aesthetic of HUF embodies a diverse array of cultural inspirations and ideas. What started as a small boutique on an offbeat block of San Francisco’s Tenderloin District has now become one of the most recognized pioneering skateboard and lifestyle brands worldwide. Made by skateboarders, for skateboarders, HUF represents not only a more refined and forward-thinking skateboard brand, but also any individual inspired by the vast array of countercultures that parallel skateboard mentality.

