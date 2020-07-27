HUF EMPHASIZES THE CURRENT STATE OF LIFE-ON-REPEAT IN LATEST FALL 2020 LOOKBOOK

“Same shit, different day.” The HUF Fall 2020 collection embraces the current state of life-on-repeat with a conceptual video and photo lookbook shot in HUF’s backyard of Downtown LA. The video – featuring team riders Mason Silva and Salomon Cardenas, and shot by videographer Joe Pease – highlights the new collection while surrounding itself with a typical day in DTLA on a loop.

Continuing to tap into the brand’s street and skate roots, the Fall 2020 collection is a heritage-driven range of apparel and accessories with a dose of newfound inspiration for outdoor exploration.

Seasonal product themes include a nod to '70s-era San Francisco psychedelia with the Monarch butterfly motif applied to anoraks, button-ups, a custom bandana, and more alongside artist contributions from underground Tokyo-designer, ‘Kei’, legendary NYC graffiti-writer Eric Haze, and an iconic adult film star portrait by photographer Dennis McGrath printed oversized on the Vivid Pullover Fleece.

Headlining the season is an integrated capsule in partnership with renowned outdoors-wear specialist Realtree®. Incorporating the backcountry brand’s signature 3D-camouflage across key silhouettes, the HUF & Realtree® series consists of the workwear-inspired Lincoln Trucker Jacket and complementary pant, the color-blocked Endo Long Sleeve Jersey, and a collectible cruiser skate deck with matching griptape alongside additional camo-infused outwear, headwear, tees, and socks.

The HUF Fall 2020 Collection drops tomorrow, Thursday July 23rd, at the brand’s flagship stores and online shop.