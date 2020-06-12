ISKO presents its first Sustainability Impact Report

The document is a complete overview of the company’s commitment to the planet and its people, follows in the footsteps of Responsible Innovation™, ISKO’s holistic vision.

Accountability, responsibility and a solid commitment to use less and do better by the planet: this is what leading denim ingredient brand ISKO sets out to deal with in its first Sustainability Impact Report.

In line with consumers’ demands of transparency, this detailed overview of ISKO™’s work shares what has been done and continues to be done within the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and ILO standard frameworks.

The Sustainability Impact Report provides in-depth information in relation to different targets across the supply chain, such as the management of environmental impacts, the oversight of supply chain processes, the use of raw materials, the achievements in research and innovation, the advocating for labour rights and freedom of association, the implementation of better health and safety standards. It serves as a tool for brands and designers, supporting every aspect of their collections’ responsible development.

A part of the report is dedicated to EPD®s (Environmental Product Declarations). They provide quantifiable impacts evaluations, from water use, to carbon footprint and air pollution from the cotton fields to the customer. ISKO was the first manufacturer worldwide to obtain independently verified EPD®s for all of its more than 25,000 denim products, ensuring the replicability and validity of their Life-Cycle Assessments (LCAs) and enabling a one-to-one comparison among different products and fabrics. They provide a clear, detailed and easily understandable picture of the impact of the choices made when designing or purchasing a garment.

All data included in the report has been assured by Control Union Certifications, a third-party auditing body working to provide tailored options for supply chains that require sustainable sourcing solutions. It is also aligned to the OECD Due Diligence Guidance and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) methodology. By being open on its measuring methods, ISKO is effectively supporting improvement across the board whilst enabling like-for-like comparisons of performance.

“Our goal is to create fabrics that perform exceptionally and last longer whilst using fewer resources,” explained Ebru Ozkucuk Guler, Senior Sustainability & CSR Executive at ISKO. “We work hard every day to improve ourselves, to be better and do better – this is what Responsible Innovation™ means to us: never settle, but always strive for improvement.”

About ISKO™

ISKO is part of SANKO TEKSTIL, the textile division of the SANKO Group. As the premium denim ingredient brand behind people’s most favorite jeans, ISKO has a strong global.

By virtue of its Responsible Innovation™ approach, founded on creativity, competence and citizenship, ISKO works to make the world a better place bringing awareness to environmental as well as social aspects. As a result of its R-TWO™ program made with certified reused and recycled fibers, the company’s denim offer is pushing sustainable materials and innovating.

Committed to an approach of continuous improvement, ISKO relies on external stakeholder engagement, striving for third-party certifications and partnerships. This has led to many achievements, including: bluesign® Partnership, STeP by OEKO-TEX®, Textile Exchange, SAC, ZDHC, and EU Ecolabel.

The ISKO world is a full-power denim force from the ground up, it includes R&D, Creative Room, Iskoteca, ISKO Creative Room Services, Visionary Minds, Marketing and the CSR Sustainability Teams– all working to create a complete network of excellence, creativity and innovation.

The company’s advanced expertise on woven technologies has extended to the world of sportswear and performance. This has led to the development of two top ISKO™ innovations – ISKO Vital™ and Arquas™ and – which have changed the game by introducing the benefits of woven fabrics, i.e. durability and recovery power, into the activewear segment. As a result, they have become the go-to solutions to a wide spectrum of needs, from high-performance to lifestyle brands that cater also for sportswear.

ISKO is a trademark of SANKO TEKSTIL.

To find out more visit iskodenim.com/sustainability.

