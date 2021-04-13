The new LOFTY MANNER SS21 Womenswear collection has been released. The collection is based on all the romantic and happy moments during this season. Whether you are at a party, a cute picnic for lunch or at your best friend’s wedding, this collection has an outfit for every occasion.

To give a dreamy and feminine feel to the collection, we’ve played with different details and fabrics. The ruffle comes back more often, the knot cord detail, a nice lace fabric and a lot of small flower prints. Flowy dresses with bright flower prints and feminine ruffle details. This collection is definitely inspired by the long hot summer days!

The theme of this collection is California Dreaming. She’s getting ready for a fancy get-together in a lavish vineyard with her friends. She likes to wear light but striking colours and loves to mix them together with beautiful flower prints. A pink floral dress, a stylish purse and a pair of heels is her outfit of the day. She loves to wander through the flower fields and hear the birds chirp while she’s out in the sun. In the evening they love having dinner outside, so that they can gaze at the starry summer night. Flowy Dresses with bright flower prints, feminine ruffle details and a pair of heeled sandals. They celebrate by having a cold rosé and toasting to a long, hot summer.

The collections exist of 2 drops (Summer 1 & Summer 2). The main colours of the Summer 1 collection is pink combined with the colour green. For Summer 2 we’ve chosen a fresh mint colour combined with an orange peachy colour. By using different prints, it will reflect both colours so it’s made to mix and match with all pieces from the collection. The LOFTY MANNER SS21 collection will be delivered in April of this year with a total of 12 deliveries.

“Effortless summer in style’’, says LOFTY MANNER.