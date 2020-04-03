Milanese Brand YATAY to Donate Shoes to Doctors at Hospital Humanitas

MILANESE SUSTAINABLE BRAND YATAY PLEDGE TO DONATE SHOES TO DOCTORS AT HOSPITAL HUMANITAS

Vegan sneaker brand YATAY has pledged to donate a pair of their shoes to the doctors at Hospital Humanitas in Milan, for every pair they sell, for the foreseeable future.

“Corona virus has had a terrible impact on my city: every day doctors are risking their life, working continuously, to help other people. We have been incredibly moved by the show of solidarity in our country and although we are still a small brand, we want to make a gesture to show our appreciation. As long as our country is under the cloud of Covid-19, we must all come together to do whatever we can for our heroic healthcare professionals.”

Umberto de Marco, Founder

News of this pledge to be announced on Yatay’s Instagram on 3rd April 2020.

