NEW COLLABORATION: Lacoste x Polaroid

Lacoste is in full color for Spring 2021 with a fresh collaboration with Polaroid. The Crocodile strikes a pose in the boldest of brights from the rainbow. Get ready to let the color in with the collection dropping March 17.

Lacoste is seeing life through rose—or red, green, and yellow—tinted glasses again in 2021: unfiltered, close-up, and wide-angle. It’s about changing perspective, putting your best foot forward, and living in the present. It’s a chance to make a fresh start and leave 2020 behind, to redial and rethink the landscape to get ready to make new memories. The best way to good vibes is a brand-new collaboration between the crocodile brand and the iconic Polaroid brand for a technicolor capsule collection that’s bold, colorful and fun.

GOOD VIBES ONLY

Polaroid has been capturing memories on glossy instant film for over 70 years— from major events to private occasions— all in vibrant colors and warm tones. For Spring 2021, Lacoste dug deep into this legendary, high-color, and cultural heritage. Inspired by Polaroid’s famous rainbow logo from its first instant color film developed in 1963, the Lacoste x Polaroid collection centers around the distinctive blue, green, yellow, orange and red rainbow from the creative brand. The Lacoste crocodile marches across bold, block-color backgrounds on classic polos and hoodies, while polo dresses and shirts in oversized stripes make for a supercharged silhouette that stands out. Accessories also feature the full-color treatment, as white sneakers get subtle color-flash accents, tennis shoes go rainbow-striped, and caps, watches and backpacks are a concentration of high-energy sporty style. Look carefully and you’ll see the crocodile has taken center stage with the pièce de résistance – a limited-edition Polaroid 600 instant camera.

For Lacoste Live, archive Lacoste images are layered onto colorful oversized polo shirts, hoodies, T-shirts and track pants.

LIVING IN THE HERE AND NOW

Immortalized by Iconoclast in Marseille, in both natural and flash lighting, dancers and skaters create a jigsaw in perpetual movement one frame at a time, image by single image. United by the characteristic Polaroid rainbow spectrum and the Lacoste pieces in the collection, each shot is a tribute to joy, boldness, and freedom.

The collaboration drops online and in-store on March 17, when the Polaroid rainbow will take the floor in a super- sized decor as the collections comes to store windows.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Lacoste x Polaroid collection will be available online and in Lacoste stores and spaces from March 17, 2021.

The Lacoste Live x Polaroid collection will be available online and in selected stores in Paris, New York, Milan, London and Shanghai from March 17, 2021.

ABOUT LACOSTE

Since the very first polo was created in 1933, Lacoste relies on its authentic sports heritage to spring optimism and elegance on the world thanks to a unique and original lifestyle for women, men and children.

At the juncture of sport and fashion, Lacoste frees us up, creates movement in our lives, and liberates our self-expression. In every collection, in every line, Lacoste’s timeless elegance is captured through a combination of the creative and the classic. Since its beginnings, the crocodile’s aura has grown more powerful with every generation who has worn it, becoming a rallying sign beyond style. Passed from country to country, from one generation to the next, from one friend to another, Lacoste pieces become imbued with an emotional connection that raises them to the status of icons.

The Lacoste elegance - both universal and timeless - brings together a large community, in which everyone respects and recognizes each other’s values and differences LACOSTE is an international brand from MF Brands Group, established in 98 countries, throughout a network of 1100 shops. For further information on LACOSTE https://corporate.lacoste.com/

ABOUT POLAROID

Polaroid was founded by Edwin Land in 1937 as an icon of innovation and engineering. It wasn’t until 1943 when Land’s daughter asked why she couldn’t see a photograph of herself immediately that the idea for the instant camera was born. In 1947 it became a reality with the first ever instant camera.

Today, Polaroid has analog instant photography at its core and represents the brand that people all over the world came to know and love over the past 82 years. By unifying its entire product portfolio under one name, Polaroid is setting out its new vision to be one cohesive global brand that will continue to create products that bring people together in human and meaningful ways. Polaroid, Polaroid Color Spectrum, Polaroid Classic Border Logo, Polaroid OneStep, Polaroid SX-70 and Polaroid Now are protected trademarks of Polaroid.

