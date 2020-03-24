NOW LAUNCHED - CARAN D’ACHE + PAUL SMITH NEW COLLABORATION

Caran d’Ache + Paul Smith unveil their latest collaboration featuring a limited edition collection of Caran d’Ache’s iconic stationary with the addition of the British fashion designer’s Artist Stripe.

Following the success of their two previous collaborations, Caran d’Ache has teamed up with Paul Smithfor a third time. The new edition combines the Swiss manufacturer’s technical expertise with the British designer’s distinctive, colourful aesthetic. A shared passion for colour is the unifying theme in this collaboration, as it has been a hallmark of the Swiss stationary manufacturer since 1915 and a career-defining feature of Smith’s design work. Paul Smith celebrates the 50th anniversary of his brand in 2020 and this partnership is a beautifully timed homage to the Caran d’Ache stationary that Paul has used and loved over his career.

In this latest chapter in the ongoing partnership, Paul Smith has transformed his everyday companion, the iconic Caran d’Ache 849 ballpoint pen, with his unmistakable Artist Stripe. The result is a playful twist on a classic design. The traditional hexagonal shape of the 849 ballpoint pen – inspired by original Caran d’Ache graphite pencils – houses a Goliath ink cartridge, which lasts for up to 600 A4 pages of writing. The pen is packaged in a choice of eight coloured cases, drawn from the individual colours of the Artist Stipe: rose pink, petrol blue, coral pink, peacock blue, pistachio, racing green, damson purple and orange.

To further elevate this third collaboration between the two companies, Paul Smith and Caran d’Ache have also created a set of limited edition Supracolor® Soft water-soluble colour pencils. Once more, the individual pencils come in the composite shades of Paul Smith’s Artist Stripe. The special presentation tin case also has been given a colourful Artist Stripe makeover. Perfect for drawing and painting, Supracolor® Soft are one of Caran d’Ache’s iconic watercolour pencils that have been appreciated by artists over the decades for their bright pigments and exceptional coverage at the stroke of a brush.

The Caran d’Ache + Paul Smith collection has been designed and produced uniquely in the stationary company’s Geneva workshops, in accordance with the quality requirements of the Swiss Made label.

The Caran d’Ache + Paul Smith collection will be available from April 2020 from Paul Smith and Caran d’Ache shops as well as paulsmith.com and carandache.com.

SPECIFICATIONS

CARAN D’ACHE + PAUL SMITH 849 BALLPOINT PEN

1 ballpoint pen, 8 packaging colours

Paul Smith’s signature on one of the pen’s six sides

Hexagonal body in lightweight aluminium

Finishes in metal

Comes with a Caran d’Ache Goliath medium blue ink cartridge for writing up to 600 pages of A4

CARAN D’ACHE + PAUL SMITH SUPRACOLOR® SOFT PENCIL SET

8 Supracolor® Soft water-soluble pencils

Metal pencil case

Pencils made from FSC-certified cedar wood

Soft, resistant lead with a diameter of 3.8 mm

ABOUT CARAN D’ACHE

For more than 100 years, Caran d’Ache has respectfully perpetuated the art of writing and drawing. A flagship of Swiss manufacturing tradition, the company develops and produces all its products in its Geneva workshops. Caran d’Ache instruments are renowned worldwide for their excellence and are produced in line with the requirements of the Swiss Made quality label.

Showing great concern for the environment, Caran d’Ache has placed sustainable development, and thus respect for human beings, at the very heart of its philosophy. The Geneva-based company incorporates environmental performance into its production procedures, in particular through the use of solar energy and FSC-certified wood as well as through the recycling of any waste products. A key reference point for numerous artists and designers around the globe, Caran d’Ache continues to innovate. To bring its creative education values to life, Caran d’Ache is committed to providing teachers with artistic training and supports promising young talents in both the cultural and artistic arenas.

A proud family business, Caran d’Ache now boasts a staff of more than 300 employees and has 25 shops in Switzerland and abroad, more than 120 shop-in shops and an online store.

Carandache.com

ABOUT PAUL SMITH

Sir Paul Smith is one of Britain’s foremost designers. He is renowned for his creative spirit, which combines tradition and modernity.

Famous for its clothing and accessories collections, Paul Smith specializes in an inventive use of traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge design to create beautifully made, desirable, modern pieces.

Paul Smith is loved across the world. From its origins in one small shop in Nottingham, England, in 1970, Paul Smith has grown into a global business, selling in over seventy countries.

Starting with one men’s collection, the business now comprises collections for men, women and children, including, shoes, accessories, fragrance and home furnishings. Throughout its development Paul Smith’s values of curiosity, quality and authenticity have remained constant.

Paulsmith.com

REBECCA BOSWORTH

Account Executive



PURPLE

27-29 Glasshouse Street

London W1B 5DF

D: +44 207 434 7020

IG: @PurplePR

TW: @PurplePRCulture



www.purplepr.com

LONDON / NEW YORK / LOS ANGELES



REBECCA BOSWORTH

Account Executive



PURPLE

27-29 Glasshouse Street

London W1B 5DF

D: +44 207 434 7020

IG: @PurplePR

TW: @PurplePRCulture