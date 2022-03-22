Spring Studios X Fashinnovation: Tech, Fashion and Business Dinner Series Launch

The kick-off to the Dinner Series will take place on March 24th, 2022 where conversation will take place regarding the metaverse and its possibilities for fashion with guests including Frederic Fekkai, Echo Mah (Creative Director, Tiffany), Google, Amazon Fashion, Forbes 30 under 30 Larry Milstein, Andras Forgacs (Founder, Modern Meadow), amongst others.

Fashinnovation, the global platform that promotes connection via Technology/Innovations & Sustainability for the Fashion & Lifestyle Industries,launches a “dinner series” with partner Spring Studios in NYC. The dinner will be for 25 selected guests, from the fashion, technology, business and design worlds, to debate specific relevant topics for the industries and promote positive change.

Programed to happen every other month, the dinner series will kick-off on March 24th from 5:30 PM to 8 PM at Spring Studios, where the metaverse will be discussed.

A few of the guests will include Frederic Fekkai, Larry Milstein (Co-Founder at PRZM), Echo Mah (Creative Director at Tiffany), Frances Solá Santiago (Fashion Writerat Refinery29), Joan Myung (Head of Strategic Planning at Samsung Fashion), Andras Forgacs (Founder at Modern Meadow), Juana Burga (Model, Actress and Activist), Lisa Green (SVP at THE YES) and Marck Beckman (CEO at DMA United and writer). Other guests will include Google, Amazon Fashion, and others.

Fashinnovation's Founder, Marcelo Guimarães, and Co-Founder, Jordana Guimarães will join the evening, together with Spring Studios Global CEO, Giuseppe Stigliano. The main goal of the Dinner Series is to promote a close contact between today's leaders from diverse creative industries, in order to trade strategies, knowledge and unique experiences that will clear the path for the future of fashion.

Fashinnovation's Co-Founder, Jordana Guimarães - who'll also host the dinner - states: ”it's a privilege having the chance to meet personally with so many important decision-makers from the fashion and innovation sectors. The Dinner Series in partnership with Spring Studios will generate once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to discuss relevant issues for our present - and future - with the founders, CEOs, editors, artists and special guests, that we can then share with everyone so that we’re all a part of the change”.