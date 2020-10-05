Swarovski and adidas join creative forces to add sparkle to iconic sneakers

Swarovski and adidas Originals have taken a playful approach to reimagining three classic footwear models drawn from the adidas brand’s rich archive. This joint creative project will see the classic adidas models Rivalry Low, Stan Smith, and Superstar 50, take on a sparkling character, thanks to embellishment with the finest Swarovski crystals.

REIMAGINING CLASSIC FOOTWEAR WITH SWAROVSKI CRYSTALS

The adidas Originals Rivalry Low, an instantly recognizable court classic with a leather upper on a rubber outsole with the silhouette's orange, blue and off-white colorway, will see Swarovski crystals applied on printed fabric with the logo print added to the sneaker’s heel, tongue, and lace jewels. As a functional, high-quality basketball shoe offering excellent foot support and a whole range of comfort features, the Rivalry Low, in a classic ‘90s design, remains one of the most popular models in the Adidas range.

A similar Swarovski crystals application (printed fabric with a logo print) is to be used on the Stan Smith commercial model, a classic leather sneaker to be embellished on the shoe’s heel and tongue, plus crystallized lace jewels. The third adidas Original sneaker, the iconic Superstar Bold (limited edition), with its white and black colorway, will come with Swarovski crystals in the form of Transfers and Becharmed Beads on the heel, tongue, three-stripes, and lace jewels. These sparkling adidas Originals Drop Two models are set to launch globally on September 24th. The Adidas Superstar story, which began back in 1970, has seen these shoes evolve into both a fashion and cultural icon and a piece of art. In 2017, the shoe was also featured in the “Items – is Fashion Modern” exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

ANNIVERSARY YEAR FOR BOTH BRANDS

Both Swarovski and adidas are, in 2020, celebrating anniversaries. For Swarovski it is the company’s 125th Anniversary, and for adidas it is the 50th anniversary of their iconic Superstar sneaker. And as the two companies mark these important milestones, this project also serves to add another illustration to the Swarovski story. It both captures the spirit of the times, and underlines the brand’s commitment to sustainability and creating a positive impact, deeply embedded in its culture since 1895.