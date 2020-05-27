The Bias Cut Charity Face Coverings for Hospice UK

In response to current government guidelines to wear face coverings in public spaces, online fashion boutique the-Bias-Cut.com has launched an eye-catching collection of face coverings with £5 per mask donated to palliative care charity Hospice UK. The three colourful animal print designs are handmade to order in London from soft stretchy 3ply quilted jersey fabric, and are designed for a comfortable, snug wear that won't irritate your skin.

The design also features the-Bias-Cut’s exclusive Ageism Is Never In Style® global campaign slogan so you can simultaneously feel comfortable and make a statement whilst out and about.

The three designs, retailing for £16, include:

Rainbow Animal: a black and graduated rainbow animal print, on an off-white background

Bold Rainbow Animal: a black and rainbow animal print, on a graduated rainbow background

Purple Animal: a black and purple animal print, on an off-white background



Using eco-inks, the face coverings are created using dye-sublimation, a deep infusion printing technique which results in a long-lasting & intense colouration that is fade-resistant. Each face covering is easy to care for, washable at up to 60 degrees and designed to last up to 100 washes.

Designed in-house and handmade in London, each covering costs approximately £10-12 to make. For every face covering sold, the-Bias-Cut.com will donate £5 to charity Hospice UK (registered charity number 1014851), the national charity for hospice and palliative care.