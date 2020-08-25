WOLFORD INTRODUCES THEIR ATHLEISURE COLLECTION FOR AW20

Focusing on its core competence, seamless knitting, Wolford invented the first Athleisure pieces in the 1980s. Bodies with a perfect fit and performing high-class quality provided incredible softness and a contemporary look, that never went out of style again. Original leisurewear merged with function and style to become Athleisure, made for a seamless transition from day to night, from work to play.

Wolford’s athleisure pieces are designed with a casual sporty touch in the most stylish and elegant way, the Wolford way. Durability, breath-ability, moisture absorption and easy care are only some of the key features. It’s all about elegance and performance, substance and confidence. Wolford athleisure perfectly adds on to the trend and essential collection to be mixed and matched as desired.