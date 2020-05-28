Keds Announces New Global Brand President

WALTHAM, Mass., May 21, 2020 – Bornie Del Priore has been named the new Global Brand President of iconic sneaker and women’s lifestyle brand Keds®, a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW).

Del Priore has more than two decades of global footwear industry experience and currently serves as Global Brand President of the Wolverine Worldwide Kids Group, a role she will continue while also serving as Global Brand President of Keds.

In her new dual appointment, she will report to Joelle Grunberg, a member of Wolverine Worldwide’s Executive Leadership Team and Global Brand President of Sperry®.

“Bornie is a product-driven executive with over 25 years of experience and a strong track record of positioning brands and businesses for profitable growth,” said Grunberg. “Not only that, she is committed to developing people, inspiring teams and creating a culture within Keds and our Kids Group that encourages collaboration and forges strong consumer connections.”

Del Priore joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2017 after serving as Vice President of Footwear at the Tommy Bahama Group, where she helped relaunch the brand’s wholesale men’s and women’s footwear lines. Prior to that, Del Priore held leadership positions at Tommy Hilfiger USA, Tommy Hilfiger Footwear and Ralph Lauren Footwear, where she was responsible for strategic planning, brand marketing, product development and sales operations.

ABOUT KEDS

Since creating the first sneaker for women back in 1916, Keds, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), has been about helping women expand the possibility of what they can do and who they can be. Women have come a long way since then, but there are still rules – written and unwritten – on the right way to be a woman. Keds is helping women break these “rules” by reinforcing the idea that every woman should feel comfortable asserting her true self, whatever that means. There is no box. There is no ideal. There is no right way to be a woman, and there is certainly no wrong way. So, we’re not going to try to define – or redefine – what it means to be a woman. Instead, we’re listening to what it means to our consumers and creating sneakers to support whatever that is. To learn more, visit www.keds.com and follow along on social media @Keds.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE