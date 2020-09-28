MEDIA ALERT | Dean & Dan Caten celebrate their first Flagship store in Lisbon with an in-store cocktail and exclusive dinner

DEAN AND DAN CATEN CELEBRATE THEIR FIRST FLAGSHIP STORE IN LISBON WITH AN IN-STORE COCKTAIL AND EXCLUSIVE DINNER

WHAT: Dean and Dan Caten officially opened the doors of their first flagship store at the Avenida da Liberdade in Lisbon; special guests came to celebrate with Designers the opening of the boutique. The event continued with an exclusive dinner at Praia no Parque.

WHO: Dean and Dan Caten, Jonathan Sampaio, Kevin Sampaio, Luis Borges, Nelson Freitas, Giselle Freitas, Ruben Rua, Dandy Lisbon, Gabriela Pinheiro, Joana Barrios, Magaly, Aravena, Rita Perreira, Rodrigo Castelhano

WHERE: Lisbon, Portugal

WHEN: Saturday, September 26th 2020

7.00pm – 8.30pm – In store cocktail @ Dsquared2 boutique Avenida da Liberdade 215

9.00pm – dinner @ Praia no Parque