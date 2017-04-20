How transparent is Primark’s supply chain?

Unlike some fashion retailers, Primark does not publicly share its audit reports, which raises numerous questions on what exactly Primark is doing to ensure the rights of its garment workers are protected. Fashion supply chains tend to be very long and complex, involving thousands of workers across the board. As Primark does not directly own any of the factories or suppliers it works with, an overall lack of transparency concerning their audit reports can make it hard to ensure their core working principles are constantly being maintained. “Unfortunately, Primark does not enclose their supplier list which makes it really hard to verify if what they communicate about their supply chain is actually true,” continues Scally. “On their website, under ‘Our Ethics,’ 8 Primark claims that all factories are inspected and audited. But the inspection reports are not made public, so it is impossible to verify if these inspections are really taking place; what is monitored; what problems are found and what corrective actions come out of these audits.”

“Being honest about the issues and problems and the steps brands are taking to improve labour conditions, is key,” adds Schuurman. “Our members have to share that in yearly public reports, and we assess their performance, which is also published. Primark is part of the Better Work programme and a full member of ETI - all positive initiatives which can contribute to better labour conditions. From what I’ve seen is they are grading their factories based on their own audits. It would be interesting to see how they followed up on the audit findings.”

“It is impossible for us to know the full scope of its audit programme or how frequently individual factories are audited,” adds Jacinta FitzGerald, Head of Research at Project JUST 9.“The brand does state that all its suppliers must comply with its Code of Conduct, and are audited before any orders are placed.” Primark maintains it keeps its audit reports finding private to maintain the “authenticity” of their results - not even the factories and suppliers audited are given full access to Primark’s audit reports. Instead, they receive external feedback from Primark and a checklist of areas they may need to improve on going forward. “That way they know what to focus on and we can protect certain parts, such as the confidentiality interviews,” explains Stewart. “I think that this is something we made a decision on very early on and it gives us the confidence that the audit paints a clear picture of what is going on in that factory at that point in time.”

For example, if an audit finds that factory workers are working more than the allowed overtime per week, Primark will work together with the factory managers to create a more flexible schedule, giving workers less overtime. Primark will then follow up with the factory in question at a later date, either through a pre-announced check or a spot-check, to ensure the issues have been handled effectively. “We try to be proactive and helpful partners when it comes to audits,” points out Stewart. “Some factories need help improving certain areas, so we make sure we work together with them by explaining the implications and solutions on the audit checklist.” Primark also runs an online supplier management system which offers training programmes on how suppliers can improve their working standards.