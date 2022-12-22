Atterley reportedly set to appoint administrators

Edinburgh-based online fashion marketplace Atterley is reportedly looking to call in administrators.

An email from the company to its suppliers, seen by Drapers, read: “It is with regret that we are writing to inform you that Atterley.com Retail has started a process to appoint an insolvency practitioner. In line with guidance received we are unable to make any payments at this time.

“The administrator will handle any future payments to be made from Atterley.com Retail. We hope that the appointment will be confirmed as quickly as it is practically possible given the time of year.”

Atterley said its staff have been informed of the news, though it is unclear whether job cuts will be involved.

A message on the company’s website on Thursday read: “Atterley.com is not currently taking any further orders at this time. We will be back shortly.”

FashionUnited has contacted Atterley for comment.

Founded in 2012 by former Jigsaw designer Katie Starmer-Smith, Atterley began its days as a multi-brand online retailer, but faced troubles further down the line and fell into administration in 2016.

The company was then rescued the same year by Scottish entrepreneur Mike Welch, who relaunched the company as an online marketplace.

Last April, Atterley completed a 3 million pound funding round led by private equity firm Maven Capital Partners, which it said it would use to “execute its planned growth strategy”, with a key focus on developing its footprint in the US.

Investors in the company include Terry Leahy, the former chief executive of Tesco, Graeme Bissett, the former chair of tyre company Blackcircles.com, and Alexandra Shulman, a former Vogue editor.