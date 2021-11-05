Balmain names new president for Greater China

WWD has reported that Balmain has named Lily Liu their new president of Greater China. She will step into her new role on November 12.

Previously, Liu was Versace’s vice president for China. She’s spent over 25 years working with European luxury brands leading the Chinese market. Her resume also includes stints at Bottega Veneta, Lanvin, and Christian Dior.

China is one of Balmain’s key markets being their second largest after the U.S. and the brand has reported strong growth in the region. Currently, the brand has plans to open three new boutiques include a directly operated boutique at the IFS mall in Chengdu, another at Haitang Bay Mall on Hainan Island, and a boutique in Chongqing.