Decathlon posts revenue growth

In 2023, Decathlon’s revenue increased by 4.4 percent at a constant exchange rate. Adjusted for unfavourable exchange rates and the impact of the closure of the company’s commercial activities in Russia, revenue rose by 1.15 percent to 15.6 billion euros.

Digital sales accounted for 17.4 percent of the group’s revenue, up 0.7 point versus 2022. The group’s net result reached 931 million euros.

Commenting on the full year performance, Barbara Martin Coppola, chief executive officer of Decathlon said in a statement: “In 2023, businesses around the world operated within unprecedented circumstances. At Decathlon, we chose to use this moment to act and to transform. We laid many foundations for the future and I am pleased with the result that we achieved.”

The company said that the robust economic performance was achieved and Decathlon accelerated its actions towards people and the planet despite global uncertainties due to continuous high inflation, causing a slowdown in consumer spending, and geopolitical tensions.

“I’m very proud of the strong reduction in our CO2 emissions, while maintaining revenue growth. This is an absolute priority for Decathlon as part of our commitment to preserving our shared playground. In 2024, with our new ambition and fresh brand launched, we have set the company on a strong trajectory to build happier, healthier societies by Moving People Through the Wonders of Sport,” added Coppola.