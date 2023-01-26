Donald Kohler to join as president, Calvin Klein Americas

Donald Kohler will be joining as president, Calvin Klein Americas on March 13, 2023, to lead the regional Calvin Klein business, and will report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp.

The company said in a release that Kohler joins PVH and Calvin Klein with three decades of retail leadership experience. Over the past 15 years, he has led the Americas region for global brands including Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Diesel.

His expertise spans direct-to-consumer and third-party driven business models including owned and operated retail, wholesale, franchise and licensing, and e-commerce across the luxury, premium and specialty segments.

Commenting on the new appointment, Larsson said: “As we continue to build the right team to execute our PVH+ Plan, I am excited to have a strong operator like Donald join PVH to lead our Calvin Klein business in the Americas. His unique experience as one of the key leaders responsible for the successful transformation of Burberry globally and in North America, together with his broad sector experience, will be critical in helping us connect Calvin Klein closer to the consumer in the Americas than any time before.”

"Iconic global brands like Calvin Klein are rare, and to be part of creating Calvin Klein’s next chapter of growth here in the Americas is a career-defining opportunity. I look forward to working with Stefan, Eva and the Calvin Klein teams to deliver for our consumers who have a deep love for the Calvin Klein brand,” added Kohler.

Kohler has a Bachelor of Arts, Economics, from the University of Redlands and sits on the global business advisory board for the university. He also serves as an executive advisor and mentor with Raisefashion, a non-profit network of fashion industry leaders providing pro bono consulting to BIPOC-owned brands and individuals.