Fabletics appoints new vice president, wholesale Europe

Activewear brand Fabletics has announced the appointment of Thomas Fröhlke as the new vice president wholesale for Europe.

He joins the brand from footwear retailer Hunter Boots, where he had most recently served as head of sales as part of his four year tenure at the company. During this time, Fröhlke was credited with helping in the “successful territorial expansion of the brand”, alongside “increasing sales revenue through new strategic key partners”.

Fröhlke has also served in a range of senior positions at the likes of Canada Goose and Ralph Lauren, contributing to his 14 years of industry experience.

At Fabletics, he will assume the newly created leadership role from October 2023, when he will be tasked with building up the brand’s B2B department from its European headquarters in Berlin.

In a statement to Retail Times, Mark Ralea, general manager Europe of Fabletics, said on Fröhlke’s appointment: “With brand awareness of more than 50 percent among women in the UK and based on the success we are seeing with our Fabletics retail store in London, expanding our retail operations in Europe is a logical next step.

“We are pleased to bring Thomas Fröhlke, an experienced manager, on board who, with his extensive experience, can bring the Fabletics brand to life for even more customers in collaborations with outstanding retail destinations in European cities.”