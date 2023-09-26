H&M and Central Saint Martins team up for sustainable fashion and journalism award

H&M has partnered with Central Saint Martins to offer grants to students in the BA Fashion Design and BA Fashion Communication Journalism courses.

The grants, building on previous support in 2021, aim to nurture emerging sustainable fashion leaders.

Four winners, three from the Fashion Design course and one from Fashion Communication Journalism, will collectively receive a 16,000 pounds grant to support their graduation projects.

The selection criteria will consider academic excellence, financial need, and a commitment to sustainability, aligning with H&M's values of inclusivity and accessibility in the fashion industry.

The selection panel includes leaders from Central Saint Martins and H&M's Design Team.

Applications open in October, with winners announced in April 2024.