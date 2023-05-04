Joe Browns celebrates ‘strongest year to date’ in FY22 report

Joe Browns has published its full year results to 30 June 2022 in which it said it had “celebrated its strongest year to date” despite facing a backdrop of economic pressures.

The retailer, which operates both in the fashion and homeware sectors, said that both its sales and profit were up 20.9 percent and 7.8 percent respectively.

The strong results have largely been attributed to the appointment of Joe Browns’ new and first chief executive officer, Peter Alecock, who said in a statement that the company was “really pleased” with its results.

He continued: “It’s testament to the amazing team we have here at Joe Browns across every area of the business and I wanted to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved.

“We expect the external trading environment to remain challenging. As such creating stand-out, remarkable products has always been central to the Joe Browns business and this ethos has never been more important than today.”

The company also offered an update on a number of investment areas it had previously spoken on, namely that of its retail expansion strategy regarding ten new stores in the UK, for which it said initial discussions “were progressing well”.

A separate franchise store, another first for the retailer, will open in Cumbria in late spring 2023.

Additionally, the two million pound warehouse upgrade it announced in January has commenced, with work set to be complete by July 2023.