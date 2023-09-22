Nordstrom appoints Guy Persaud to board

US luxury department store chain Nordstrom has appointed Guy B. Persaud to its board, bringing its board size to 12 members.

Persaud has almost 30 years of experience leading multi-billion-dollar businesses and global organizations.

He is currently the president of the new business unit at US consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble.

“We're thrilled to welcome Guy to our board of directors,” said Nordstrom chair Brad Tilden in a statement.

He said Tilden has a “long track record” of identifying strategic growth opportunities for businesses.

“His experience leading global organizations and tackling complex business scenarios will complement the existing strengths of our board to help drive our business forward as we continue to execute on our strategy,” Tilden said.